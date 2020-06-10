Video: Michigan state trooper pulls unconscious man from burning truck

VAN BUREN TWP., Michigan -- Heroic moments were caught on camera in Michigan when a state trooper was able to pull a driver from a fiery wreck.

The dashcam video shows the trooper drag the unconscious man onto the grass and away from his burning truck Tuesday morning in Van Buren Township.

Police say the man passed out behind the wheel because of a medical emergency.

But his foot was still on the gas, causing his truck to burst into flames.

The trooper pulled up and tried to use his baton to break through the passenger window.

He was then able to use his hand to push the window in and pull the driver from the truck.

The driver was treated for low blood sugar.

The trooper suffered a cut on his arm and hands. He was treated at the scene.
