VIDEO: Police rescue 13-year-old boy from suicide attempt in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bodycam video shows police in New Jersey rescuing a suicidal 13-year-old boy from jumping off the ledge of a third-floor fire escape Monday.

Officials said the teen locked himself in a common area at the Youth Consultation Services in Newark and was out on the fire escape when police arrived around 5:00 p.m.

The boy was holding onto a chain-link fence with nothing underneath him to prevent him from falling.

One officer, Sergeant A. Barbosa, distracted the 13-year-old with conversation while another, Officer S. Johnson, pulled him away from danger.

After he's grabbed, the teen begs police to leave him alone.

"Whatever's on your mind, we're listening, man. We're listening," one officer said.

The rescued teen was then transported to University Hospital for evaluation.

