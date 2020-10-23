Video shows at least 3 gunman open fire from inside car in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Newly released surveillance video shows at least three gunmen opening fire on a Brooklyn street from inside a car, killing one person and wounding five others.The video shows shots being fired from the driver's side window, the rear passenger window, and even out of the sunroof.The white Infiniti then drove down the wrong way on Herkimer Street as the gunmen fled.Six people were shot, one fatally, in the shooting just after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.A 23-year old-man was shot in the chest and killed.Four other men and a woman were also hit.Two men, ages 26 and 29, were hit in the legs. A 29-year-old woman was also shot in the leg.A 27-year-old man was shot in the groin, and a 28-year-old man was grazed in the back. They are all in stable condition.The shooting appears to be gang-related. It was unclear who in the crowd, if any, was targeted.Neighbors said it sounded like a warzone."It looks like we're living in Afghanistan," said Serilla White, a resident.She said she's lived in the area for 10 years, and scenes like this are becoming too familiar."All the time. The first week I came here, I heard gunshots," she said. "10 years, nothing has changed?" asked Eyewitness News."Nope, and it looks like it's getting worse," White said.Officials remained on the scene collecting shell casings. The shooting was likely gang related, according to officials."I saw somebody injured. He was like on the floor, on the ground right there and a guy was balling his eyes out. I mean, it was horrific," another witness said.Thursday morning, families had to duck under crime scene tape to get to work and school.The block of Hawthorne between Nostrand and Rogers has seen new apartments and restaurants pop up in recent years, but that hasn't stopped the gang violence at night."Once the sun goes down, it's back to what it is," said Joe Codd, a neighbor. "Six people got shot. What does that tell you?"It was one of three fatal shootings in two hours in New York City Wednesday night.At 9:36 p.m. in Brooklyn, a gunman fired a half dozen times at a 28-year-old man in front of an apartment building on Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, killing him.And at 11:40 p.m. in the Bronx, a drive-by shooter fatally shot a 23-year-old man on Anderson Avenue.----------