NYPD searching for suspect who shot into parked car in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD released dramatic and startling surveillance video of a shooting in Brooklyn.The incident took place last Sunday afternoon on Pitkin Avenue in East New York.Video shows an unidentified man walking calmly and suddenly without hesitation pulls out a gun and shoots into a parked car.Police say a 31-year-old woman in the passenger seat suffered two gunshot wounds to her arm.EMS responded to the location and transported her to Brookdale Hospital where she was treated and released.The male driver of the car somehow escaped uninjured.The unidentified individual is described as an adult male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white protective face-mask, a black jacket with red piping, a black t-shirt, a blue and black hooded sweat jacket, black sweatpants, white sneakers and an Under Armor black backpack.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------