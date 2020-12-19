snow

Timelapse shows nor'easter snow engulfing toys on NY deck

Check out this cool timelapse video from New York.

A man in Apalachin found a fun way to demonstrate the dramatic buildup of snow from a nor'easter as it moved along the East Coast this week.

RELATED: Nor'easter brings heavy snow, wintry mix to Philadelphia region

Ron Murphy recorded this footage of toys getting buried on his deck.

You can see he has to repeatedly move the camera that keeps getting buried in the white fluff.

A nearby town reported 42 inches of snow during the storm.

RELATED: Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers in snowy conditions

Murphy estimated around 35 inches at his home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorksnow totalssnowu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cold
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
How to avoid black ice
Weather Live Updates: Snow blankets NYC, Tri-State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Over $20K worth of cash, jewelry stolen in violent home invasion
COVID Live Updates: NY breaks single day record for most positive tests
NY's first COVID vaccine recipients provide health update
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
Suffolk County sees highest infection rate since beginning of the pandemic
Sister of fallen NJ officer following brother's path, gets his badge number
Show More
House passes 2-day bill to avert government shutdown
Cuomo: 'I do not believe we are destined for a shutdown'
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cold
NYC's outdoor dining bathroom guidance sparks criticism, confusion
US Space Force members get a new name: 'guardians'
More TOP STORIES News