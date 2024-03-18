Parents urge Glen Rock School District to reconsider how to use leftover snow days

GLEN ROCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Kids in one Bergen County school district lucked out this year with two unused snow days, but now there's growing debate on how exactly to use those extra days off.

The Glen Rock School Board of Education used one of the unused snow days to extend Spring break by a day -- that's April 1.

About a dozen parents who observe Passover have asked the district to consider their observance of that holiday.

"I think we have a variety of individuals in the town, some who are religious and others who may not be, and we have to account for everyone who is observant," said parent Liliya Nissen. "It is a very special holiday for us and in observing it, those two days are critical, especially when it comes to being with our families, and when it comes to travel."

The district sent a letter earlier this month to parents.

Regarding the second unused snow days, it says in part, "The remaining day will most likely be used on Friday, May 24, 2024, which is the Friday of Memorial Day weekend."

Passover is not one of the observed holidays on the district's calendar. The group plans to ask for some allowances at Monday's Board of Education meeting.

"We do have Plan B actually, we're hoping that the children who are going to be observing Passover will be excused," Nissen said. "So we're going to ask for an excusal of the children who can't attend, and will be observing which Passover for those two days, and that will be the 22nd and 23rd of April."

The meeting will take place at Glen Rock Middle School at 6 p.m.

