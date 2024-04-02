Most areas will be spared from snow, but rainfall will impact much of the Tri-State

Spring storm to bring snow to Upstate New York, parts of the Tri-State this week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The calendar has flipped to April, but some areas across the Tri-State, mainly Upstate New York, are bracing for snow this week.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged residents on Monday to prepare for a days-long storm that will impact the state with heavy snow, rain and high wind gusts that could create hazardous travel and lead to power outages and flooding.

"Despite early signs of spring, we are closely monitoring a storm system that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain and gale force winds to parts of our state," Hochul said.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

SNOW FORECAST:

The largest snow totals will be confined to the highest elevations such as the Adirondacks and Catskills, which could see up to two feet of snow, but areas north and west of the New York City, such as Ulster County could still get several inches of snow.

Parts of northwest New Jersey, like West Milford, could also get plowable snow or a wintry mix.

RAIN FORECAST:

Most of the Tri-State area, including New York City, Long Island and New Jersey, will be spared from the snow but will instead get slammed with intense rainfall between Tuesday and Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain will begin to move in by lunchtime and into the early afternoon on Tuesday, which could lead to ponding and a rough evening commute. There could even be some thunder embedded in the waves of rain as the warm front lifts Tuesday evening.

A lull in the storm is possible Wednesday morning, which could create a window for the morning travel, but rounds of heavy rain will return, especially late in the day.

All that precipitation could bring to widespread rainfall totals between 1.5 inches to nearly 3 inches, especially areas to the north and west. That could lead to some flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

WIND FORECAST:

Wind could also pose a threat, with 25 mph gusts on Tuesday that will crank up on Wednesday.

Parts of Long Island and Connecticut could see winds as high as 40+ mph, which could cause additional power outages and potentially moderate coastal flooding in New York City and Long Island.

Showers will linger Thursday through Saturday, before slowly clearing out over the weekend.

