Even those missing the snow will see wintery chill, heavy rain, the risk of flooding and stiff winds, which will bring weather-related disruptions.

NEW YORK -- The calendar now says April, but some areas across the Tri-State, mainly upstate New York, are bracing for snow this week. And that's no April Fool's joke, Lee Goldberg explains in the latest episode of his "Weather or Not" podcast.

Flakes may make it as far south as the 1-287 line, and even those missing the elevation-driven snow will see wintery chill, heavy rain, the risk of flooding and stiff winds, which will bring weather-related disruptions.

In other words, it will be no joke.

The nor'easter will be a slow mover as it delivers significant snow to New England, extending the ski season, and showers will linger in the forecast across the region for days.

The Yankees home-opener, though raw and cold, is looking like a go.

And how about Monday's total solar eclipse? Clouds will likely cover large swaths of the path of totality, but upstate New York could offer a sweet spot for viewing.

And the New York City area, though 10 percent shy of totality, will enjoy a great shot of taking in the celestial spectacle, with darkening skies, dropping temperatures and wild animals reacting to the sudden dimming.

