3 dead, multiple injured including 2 firefighters in Queens house fire

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A massive fire that burned a three-story home has turned deadly in Queens.The incident happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning on 48th Ave in Elmhurst.Officials say three people have died and four were injured, including two firefighters, in the overnight house fire.One of the firefighters injured fell through a first floor into the basement -- he's expected to be okay.FDNY says two men were able evacuate the home before the fire spread. They were taken to Elmhurst Hospital for smoke inhalation and evaluation.----------