VIDEO: Rikers correction officers attacked in 2 separate incidents

Joe Torres has more on the attacks.

RIKERS ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
There were two separate attacks on correction officers at Rikers Island on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a bald inmate charged an officer and pinned him against the wall, punching and choking the officer as he tried to break free.

In the second incident, an inmate approached a correction officer and sucker-punched him in the face.

The inmate then delivers a few more punches before the officer runs down the hallway.

The officers received minor injuries.

