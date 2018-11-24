VIDEO: Rikers correction officers attacked in 2 separate incidents

RIKERS ISLAND, New York (WABC) --There were two separate attacks on correction officers at Rikers Island on Wednesday.
In the first incident, a bald inmate charged an officer and pinned him against the wall, punching and choking the officer as he tried to break free.
In the second incident, an inmate approached a correction officer and sucker-punched him in the face.
The inmate then delivers a few more punches before the officer runs down the hallway.
The officers received minor injuries.
