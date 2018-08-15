RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) --Another corrections officer has been assaulted on Rikers Island.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center.
According to the correction officers union, the officer was jumped by a group of inmates described as gang members.
The officer suffered multiple injuries, including a wide, deep gash on his forehead.
This is the sixth assault in the last few weeks.
The officer was treated at the hospital, receiving nine stitches, and released.
"These people are not in jail for jaywalking or traffic citations," the officer said a press conference outside the hospital. "These people are in jail for a reason. They have nothing to lose, and the different programs they're provided for, they don't work. These inmates don't want to draw and create art in these housing areas. They're in there for a reason. Their mindset is criminal...Cops get hurt all the time. Firefighters get hurt, and it's known. Because we're over that bridge, we're out of sight, out of mind, where the public doesn't know what takes place in those jails."
The Department of Correction issued the following statement:
"While not a slashing, today's attack on a Correction Officer on Rikers Island is deeply troubling. The officer, who suffered an injury to his forehead, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The attack was immediately broken up by two officers. Anyone involved will be re-arrested and placed in punitive segregation."
