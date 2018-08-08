Corrections officers attacked in Brooklyn, Rikers Island

Authorities continue to investigate the violent attacks on correction officers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating violent attacks on a correction officer in Brooklyn and officers at Rikers Island.

The officer at the Brooklyn Detention Center Complex was closing a gate on Tuesday when an inmate attacked, beating, punching and kicking the officer.

The officer suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital, union officials said.

The incident was captured on camera.

Video shows an inmate attacking a correction officer assaulted in the Brooklyn Detention Center



Separately, several officers were also attacked on Tuesday at Rikers Island.

The Department of Correction says all inmates involved were re-arrested and moved to restrictive housing during the investigations.

"Multiple officers from two different facilities went to the hospital tonight after inmates assaulted them. We are working with the Brooklyn and Bronx district attorneys to make sure that the next facilities these inmates visit are state prisons," Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said in a written statement.

