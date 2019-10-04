Video shows man run up to woman, grope her in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who groped a woman in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

Police released video of the man who they say ran up to a 40-year-old woman from behind and grabbed her breasts.

It happened back in August on Valentine Avenue near East 180th Street.

The video shows him running off after the attack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxfordham heightsnew york citygropingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Funeral held for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen
'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested in LA
Girl says elderly woman, man tried to lure her into car on LI
Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover
LA subway singer offered record deal, thanks officer behind viral video
Homeowner finds man wearing construction hat sleeping in bathroom
Ex-husband sought after woman run over, slashed with machete
Show More
Woman who danced in lion's den also entered giraffe exhibit: NYPD
Council member calls on NYCHA to act following our investigation
Man climbs through woman's window, gropes her in Brooklyn
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
No horsing around: Couple keeps pet steed outside NYC home
More TOP STORIES News