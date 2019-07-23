Video shows NYPD officer being doused with water in Harlem

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking into an incident in Harlem in which a group of people doused a police officer with water.Video that surfaced Monday showed an officer who was making an arrest being drenched, though clearly not assaulted in a manner that was likely to result in injury.The video from the incident over the weekend had no context, not indicating what preceded or followed it.The officer had buckets of water and then the bucket thrown at him. He did not appear to react to it."It's not acceptable for anyone to resist arrest," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio "It's not acceptable for anyone to interfere with the NYPD when they are effectuating an arrest. Throwing things at NYPD officers is not only not acceptable, it can lead to charges."The police union released a statement saying "Our anti-cop lawmakers have gotten their wish. The NYPD is now frozen. It's the end result of the torrent of bad policies and anti-police rhetoric that has been streaming out of City Hall for years now."Another video from Brownsville, Brooklyn of water being thrown appears to involve officers who were deliberately cooling down with residents.People on the street in Harlem had varying degrees of support and sympathy for the police."That's bad, you shouldn't be throwing water when somebody's getting arrested," said one resident. "It's obviously bad. I don't know what the person was getting arrested for, but that's illegal."But not everyone saw it that way."I feel like that's how our young generation is expressing ourselves," said another area resident. "Because there's a lot of black males getting killed over nothing they do."Police are investigating the Harlem incident as an assault on a police officer.----------