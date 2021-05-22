Video shows suspect who punched woman at Queens bus stop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10669137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens (WABC) -- Police are intensifying their search for a man who punched a 75-year-old woman in Queens.Investigators released new video of the suspect they say approached the woman as she exited a Q36 bus on Hillside Avenue and Edgerton Boulevard in Jamaica Estates on Saturday, May 15.Police say the suspect punched the woman in the forehead then ran away.The woman was treated at the hospital and released.The suspect is described as about 5'6'', with a medium build and dark complexion.