Video shows suspect who punched woman at Queens bus stop

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens (WABC) -- Police are intensifying their search for a man who punched a 75-year-old woman in Queens.

Investigators released new video of the suspect they say approached the woman as she exited a Q36 bus on Hillside Avenue and Edgerton Boulevard in Jamaica Estates on Saturday, May 15.

Police say the suspect punched the woman in the forehead then ran away.

MORE NEWS | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
The woman was treated at the hospital and released.

The suspect is described as about 5'6'', with a medium build and dark complexion.


