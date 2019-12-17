Video shows teenage girl kidnapped in front of her mom in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of men who kidnapped a teenage girl off a street in the Bronx.
It happened late Monday night on Eagle Avenue.
Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one man grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom.
Her mom tries to fight back but is pushed away as the car drives off.
Investigators say it is not clear if the teen knows her kidnappers. An urgent search is underway for the girl Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
