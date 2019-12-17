Video shows teenage girl kidnapped in front of her mom in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of men who kidnapped a teenage girl off a street in the Bronx.

It happened late Monday night on Eagle Avenue.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one man grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom.

Her mom tries to fight back but is pushed away as the car drives off.

Investigators say it is not clear if the teen knows her kidnappers. An urgent search is underway for the girl Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxnypdkidnappingcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
Staten Island boy, 16, fatally shot outside house after dispute
Funeral to be held today for Detective Joseph Seals
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
Police searching for 14-year-old in murder of Barnard College student
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Show More
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Video shows UPS worker tossing package into Connecticut home
Police: 4-year-old girl in NJ calls 911 and saves mom's life
Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer
Fire burns through NJ warehouse, causing partial roof collapse
More TOP STORIES News