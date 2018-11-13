VIDEO: Santa Ana McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a suspect in a violent attack on a Santa Ana McDonald's manager after the suspect requested ketchup.

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, California --
Police are looking for a suspect in a violent attack on a California McDonald's manager after the suspect requested ketchup.

According to authorities, on Oct. 27 a woman entered the employee back door of the restaurant in Santa Ana around 11 p.m. and asked workers for ketchup.

The store manager informed the woman that she could not be in the employee area of the McDonald's, and the woman became violent, kicking, punching and choking the manager.

"The manager tells her, 'I'll be glad to help you, you just need to go up front,' and for whatever reason she took it upon herself to assault the manager," said Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Video of the incident shows the suspect dressed in a light pink T-shirt and dark gray pants. The woman can be seen on video slamming the manager's head against a drink machine with her hands around her neck.

Other employees rushed to the manager's aid as the fight moved toward the drive-through window.

The suspect, with her hands still locked around the manager's neck, continued to shove the victim violently into walls and beverage machines, spilling drinks and knocking items to the floor while a customer waited in a vehicle at the window.

At some point, the video appears to show a man clad in a gray hoodie rush into the restaurant through the same back door and escort the suspect, who appears to calmly gather herself, out.

"There is no reason that any employee at any business should be assaulted by a patron, much less over not getting enough ketchup," said Bertagna.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mcdonald'ssurveillance videocaught on videofightcrimeassaultSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry weather later this week
Mom hands baby to stranger outside Brooklyn construction site
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
Amazon selects NYC as 1 of 2 new headquarters
Powerball winner who bought ticket in Harlem to be revealed
NJ man blames NY Jets for DWI crash after arrest
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Opening statements begin in 'El Chapo' trial, 2 jurors dismissed
Show More
NYC bodega owners ask for silent panic buttons
NJ sues drug company for 'deceiving' customers on opioid dangers
Parents of Chris Watts speak out after his murder plea deal
Rep.-elect Ocasio-Cortez joins climate change protesters in DC
Police: Man impersonating cop forces way into Queens home
More News