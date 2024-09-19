  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Extra Time: "Diddy" denied bail again, attorney joins to break down his charges

WABC logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 1:50AM
Extra Time: "Diddy" denied bail again, attorney joins to break down his charges
In this edition of Extra Time, we have a criminal defense attorney join the show to discuss Sean "Diddy" Combs' charges.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we have a criminal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona join the show to discuss Sean "Diddy" Combs' charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' appeal for bail has been denied by a second federal judge.

Judge Andrew Carter denied bail and ordered Combs remanded into custody, where his attorney said he would be held in the special housing unit of MdC-Brooklyn.

As for weather, expect breezy and warmer conditions Thursday. Highs will hover around 80.

Other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Trump rally in Uniondale, Long Island

Former President Donald Trump addressed a packed crowd inside Nassau Coliseum for a campaign rally Wednesday night -- his first on Long Island.

Check out more Eyewitness News - http://abc7ny.com/

Find us on social media:
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ABC7NY/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/abc7ny/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc7ny
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@abc7ny

We're abc7NY, also known as Channel 7 and WABC-TV on TV, home to Eyewitness News, New York's Number 1 news. We hope you love us on YouTube as much as you do on television!

NEW TIPS:
Online: http://abc7ny.com/submit-a-news-tip/2599968/
Email: abc7ny@abc.com

About WABC-TV: https://abc7ny.com/about/

#nyc #news #breakingnews

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW