Extra Time: "Diddy" denied bail again, attorney joins to break down his charges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we have a criminal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona join the show to discuss Sean "Diddy" Combs' charges.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' appeal for bail has been denied by a second federal judge.

Judge Andrew Carter denied bail and ordered Combs remanded into custody, where his attorney said he would be held in the special housing unit of MdC-Brooklyn.

Other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Trump rally in Uniondale, Long Island

Former President Donald Trump addressed a packed crowd inside Nassau Coliseum for a campaign rally Wednesday night -- his first on Long Island.

