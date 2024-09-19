Extra Time: "Diddy" denied bail again, attorney joins to break down his charges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we have a criminal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona join the show to discuss Sean "Diddy" Combs' charges.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' appeal for bail has been denied by a second federal judge.
Judge Andrew Carter denied bail and ordered Combs remanded into custody, where his attorney said he would be held in the special housing unit of MdC-Brooklyn.
As for weather, expect breezy and warmer conditions Thursday. Highs will hover around 80.
Other headlines from Wednesday's show:
Former President Donald Trump addressed a packed crowd inside Nassau Coliseum for a campaign rally Wednesday night -- his first on Long Island.
