24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'American Idol': Ryan Seacrest talks finale

WABC logo
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 3:50PM
'American Idol': Ryan Seacrest talks finale
Ryan Seacrest joins Eyewitness News in New York City to discuss the finale for this season of "American Idol."
Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW