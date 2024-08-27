Joe and Serena of 'Bachelor Happy Hour' talk love, podcasting

This week on "Playing the Field" we have a special episode featuring some Bachelor Nation favorites! Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

This week on "Playing the Field" we have a special episode featuring some Bachelor Nation favorites! Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

This week on "Playing the Field" we have a special episode featuring some Bachelor Nation favorites! Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

This week on "Playing the Field" we have a special episode featuring some Bachelor Nation favorites! Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week on "Playing the Field" we have a special episode featuring some Bachelor Nation favorites! Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. The married couple both spent time first on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" as contestants before they met and fell in love on "Bachelor in Paradise."

Joe and Serena help break down this latest season of "The Bachelorette" and who they think is right for Jenn. They also talk about what it's like in the Fantasy Suite and involving your family in the process.

The "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast hosts also talk about their successful show and some of their favorite interviews.

Stay tuned because we'll have another episode this week where we'll talk about Jenn's Fantasy Suite dates and Gina has details and new interviews from "The Men Tell All."