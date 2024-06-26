Celebrate Stitch 626 Day with a 'Lilo and Stitch' unboxing every fan will love

In honor of Stitch 626 Day, Localish is unboxing a whole host of extraterrestrial clothes, toys and accessories celebrating our favorite blue experiment from the Disney classic 'Lilo & Stitch.'

626 Day is celebrated on June 26th as a nod to Stitch's original name Experiment 626 given to him by evil genius Dr. Jumba Jookiba. In the Disney classic, Stitch was created to cause chaos around the galaxy. Luckily Stitch escapes and crash lands on Earth where he befriends Lilo who renames him Stitch and teaches him to be good.

There are many ways to celebrate this Disney holiday. You can listen to the soundtrack or watch 'Lilo & Stitch' and its sequels on Disney+. Or, you can check out a number of the special edition products being released celebrating Stitch!

For more, visit the Disney Store's Stitch Day page and shop some of our favorite products from the unboxing below.

