Extra Time: Sit-down with new FDNY commissioner, healing through music therapy

In this edition of Extra Time, we sit down with the new FDNY commissioner Robert Tucker to talk about his new role and what he hopes to accomplish, plus stoke survivors are using music therapy for healing.

In this edition of Extra Time, we sit down with the new FDNY commissioner Robert Tucker to talk about his new role and what he hopes to accomplish, plus stoke survivors are using music therapy for healing.

In this edition of Extra Time, we sit down with the new FDNY commissioner Robert Tucker to talk about his new role and what he hopes to accomplish, plus stoke survivors are using music therapy for healing.

In this edition of Extra Time, we sit down with the new FDNY commissioner Robert Tucker to talk about his new role and what he hopes to accomplish, plus stoke survivors are using music therapy for healing.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we sit down with the new FDNY commissioner Robert Tucker to talk about his new role and what he hopes to accomplish, plus stoke survivors are using music therapy for healing.

As for weather, look for slightly more humid conditions on Friday.

It sets the stage for the return of a few showers on Saturday and more stormy weather on Sunday.

Other headlines from Thursday's show:

Special Choir Helps Stroke survivors recover

Harmonies, and healing.

A rock musician is finding his singing voice again after suffering a stroke -- with help from a special choir.

Chris Pizzute a music therapist for the Louis Armstrong Center for Music and Medicine joins Extra Time to talk about how the center has integrated music therapy and the benefits.

5 charged in Matthew Perry's death investigation

A prosecutor says five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death from a ketamine overdose last year, including the actor's assistant and two doctors.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced the charges Thursday, saying the doctors supplied Perry with a large amount of ketamine and even wondered in a text message how much the former "Friends" star would be willing to pay.

"These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong," Estrada said.

Perry died in October due to a ketamine overdose and received several injections of the drug on the day he died from his live-in personal assistant. The assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, is the one who found Perry dead later that day.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.