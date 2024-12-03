Tour the Crafted World of Wharton Esherick in a new exhibition at the Brandywine Musuem of Art

Wharton Esherick is known as the father of the studio furniture movement.

Malvern, Pennsylvania -- Wharton Esherick was a Pennsylvania sculptor, craftsman and artist known as the father of the Studio Furniture Movement.

His home and studio was built between 1926 and 1966 in Malvern, PA.

There, you can get a guided tour of the thousands of pieces of art that the master craftsman made over the course of his career.

80 of his rarely loaned works are on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, PA. It's part of a new exhibit called the Crafted World of Wharton Esherick.

You can tour collections from his amazing career at the Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadd's Ford, then hop over to his home in Malvern to see how the master craftsman lived and worked in his studio space nestled in the woods.

The Wharton Esherick Museum is open to the public - guided tours are available by appointment only. The Crafted World of Wharton Esherick is on display at the Brandywine Museum of Art through January 19th.

For more information, please visit https://www.whartonesherickmuseum.org

Check out the latest exhibitions at the Brandywine Museum of Art at https://www.brandywine.org.