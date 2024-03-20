Heritage Square Museum preserves historic buildings, takes guests back to Victorian era

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. -- Heritage Square Museum, an outdoor, family-friendly museum of historic architectural buildings explores the settlement and development of Southern California from the late 1800s to early 1900s.

"When you walk into the museum, what you're doing is walking into what Victorian Los Angeles looked like in the 19th Century," said Kori Capaldi, the museum's executive director.

"Most of LA is so new looking," said guest Joe Gatling of Hollywood. "So seeing something that's just this little time capsule of the past is fascinating. I genuinely didn't believe there were houses this old still existing in California or Los Angeles."

For more information, go to: https://www.heritagesquare.org/