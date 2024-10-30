Shades of Sandy Flash: A living history play on the legend of a famous highwayman

The Colonial Pennsylvania Farmstead produces a new hauntingly good history lesson on the legend of 1770's Pennsylvania traitor, spy, and thief.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania -- The Colonial Pennsylvania Farmstead is diving into local folklore this year for their popular lantern ghost tours.

The farmstead is located at 3900 Sandy Flash Drive, named after the 18th-century highwayman and Revolutionary War veteran.

Sandy Flash, whose real name James Fitzpatrick, was known to be a kind of Robin Hood, preying on Chester County tax collectors and flogging people he robbed along the area roads.

He is well known in the area for his reign of terror.

He was eventually caught and hanged in 1778.

There are roads named after him in Ridley Creek State Park and Kennett Square.

The project is the work of Lisa Panzer who wrote and directed the hauntingly good time.

Colonial Pennsylvania Farmstead is a non-profit living history museum in Newtown Square.

For more information, please visit them at Colonialfarmstead.org.