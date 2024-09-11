Extra Time: Harris and Trump make their case to the nation in high-stakes debate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump make their case to the nation in high-stakes debate, young undecided voters host watch parties, plus commuting meltdown in NYC on Tuesday.

As for weather, sun and cirrus clouds will rule the skies on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Commuting nightmare in New Jersey following accidents, train problems

A commuting nightmare unfolded in New Jersey on Tuesday morning following multiple accidents on the roads and power problems on the rails.

It took nearly two hours for cars to get through the Lincoln Tunnel after a motorcycle accident at 4 a.m.

Girl from Uganda becomes 50,000th patient saved through 'Gift of Life'

A special milestone was celebrated Tuesday at a hospital on Long Island that consistently provides life-saving surgery to children in need through the generosity of the "Gift of Life" program.

The gratitude that brought an 11-year-old girl to St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn from Uganda is a gift that keeps giving... at least 50,000 times to be exact.

