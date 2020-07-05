Violent Sunday: At least 6 killed, dozens wounded in NYC shootings

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are investigating a spree of violence that left several people dead and dozens injured across NYC on Sunday.

Between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday, there were 21 shootings with 37 victims.

The violence continued throughout the city over the course of the day and into the evening.

FATAL SHOOTINGS SUNDAY

-A 23-year-old man was found dead in Mount Sinai Saint Luke's Hospital. Police say he had been shot in the back and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

-A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn.

-A 19-year-old was shot in the chest and a 27-year-old was shot in the shoulder in East Flatbush. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

-A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest on Atkins Avenue in East New York. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest on East 170th Street in the Bronx Sunday evening. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- A 21-year-old was shot in the chest on Christopher Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

NYPD VEHICLE SHOT

Also early Sunday morning, a bullet struck the windshield of a marked NYPD vehicle with two officers inside in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Authorities say a male officer was injured by shattered glass while a female officer was treated at the hospital after having a ringing sensation in her ear.

The male officer, who has been in the force since January 2018, suffered a cut above his eye and was transported to an area hospital.

The female officer, who has been in the force since October 2019, was transported to an area hospital for tendonitis.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan took to Twitter about the incident.

It's unclear if the officers were targeted. No arrests have been made thus far.

OTHER SHOOTINGS AND VIOLENCE

In Harlem, six people were shot Sunday morning. Police say all six were treated for their injuries at an area hospital.

Meanwhile, five people were shot in the Inwood section of Manhattan Sunday morning. Authorities say four victims are in stable condition and one is in critical.

In Queens, one suspect is under arrest while another is on the loose after multiple people were stabbed on a southbound 7 Train at Roosevelt Avenue and 52nd Street Subway station.

One man was stabbed in the stomach and injuries of the second victim is unknown at this time, according to police. Both were transported to an area hospital.

And a dispute led to a shooting in which police opened fire on a suspect in Long Island City.

An NYPD officer fired his weapon after one of two suspects took out a gun, according to reports.

EMBED More News Videos

An NYPD officer fired his weapon after one of two suspects took out a gun, according to reports.



President Trump commented on the surge in violence on Twitter and said the federal government is ready and willing to help:



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxmott havennew york cityofficer injurednypd vehiclepolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingnypdpolice shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NYC preps for Phase 3 without indoor dining
NYPD cops surprise girl with birthday cake after home burns down
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Slain detective honored 3 years after her death
Murphy calls for national mask requirement as NJ sees localized spikes
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
Beaches continue social distancing as NYC gets ready for Phase 3
Show More
2 bodies found just few hours apart in Hudson River
Cosby citing systemic racism as he fights assault conviction
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
Former officer charged in Floyd's death posts $750K bond
4 injured after high-rise apartment building fire in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News