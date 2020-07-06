15-year-old shot in East Harlem as surge in violence continues

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and injured in East Harlem.

The incident was reported at 1657 Madison Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the teen was shot in the chest and was taken to Harlem Hospital.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

The condition of the victim is not yet known.

The shooting comes on the same day that NYC experienced a very violent morning.

Police said between the hours of midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday, there were 21 shootings with 37 victims.

At least six people were killed in shootings Sunday.

Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york citycrimeshootingchild shot
