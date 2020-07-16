Wall collapse at construction site on East Side

The wall of the vacant five-story mixed residential and commercial building at 211 East 34th Street partially collapsed around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. A secondary collapse happened hours later.
Video from NewsCopter 7 and from an Eyewitness News camera on the ground showed a large portion of the side of the building had fallen. Debris was seen strewn outside the area which collapsed.
There was an ongoing excavation operation at the adjacent property, 209 3rd Avenue, in preparation for a new 35 story building.
The neighboring building, 213 E. 34th St, is being temporarily evacuated as a safety precaution.
RELATED: Wall collapse in Brooklyn forces evacuation of 3 buildings
34th street was closed between 2nd and 3rd Avenues because of FDNY activity. The Queens Midtown Tunnel exit was also closed.
The Department of Buildings was investigating what caused the collapse.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube