Wall collapse at construction site on East Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6320181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wall collapsed at a construction site on the East Side of Manhattan on Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6320188" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NewsCopter 7 was overhead after the side of a building under construction collapsed on Manhattan's East Side.

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large section of the wall of a building at a construction site in Manhattan collapsed on Thursday. No injuries, but the incident did impact traffic.The wall of the vacant five-story mixed residential and commercial building at 211 East 34th Street partially collapsed around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. A secondary collapse happened hours later.Video from NewsCopter 7 and from an Eyewitness News camera on the ground showed a large portion of the side of the building had fallen. Debris was seen strewn outside the area which collapsed.There was an ongoing excavation operation at the adjacent property, 209 3rd Avenue, in preparation for a new 35 story building.The neighboring building, 213 E. 34th St, is being temporarily evacuated as a safety precaution.34th street was closed between 2nd and 3rd Avenues because of FDNY activity. The Queens Midtown Tunnel exit was also closed.The Department of Buildings was investigating what caused the collapse.----------