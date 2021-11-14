Wall Township High School to offer mental health services following hazing scandal

Wall Township High School says they have partnered with the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County and will bring in a team of health professionals to work directly with students and staff members who need support.
"A team from the MHA of MC will begin working with Wall High School on Monday," Superintendent Tracy Handerhan said.
This comes after reports that half a dozen members of the football team hazed a younger player in the locker room and used a broomstick in the assault.
In a letter to parents, the superintendent addressed the incident while also saying that a lot of the information being shared on social media and through news organizations are false and "grounded in rumor."
"I am aware of many social media posts and media reports that are grounded in rumor," Handerhan said. "This circulation of misinformation is compounding an already difficult and challenging situation. Contributing to this type of messaging is hurtful to the students, school community, and to the greater Wall Township community."
MORE NEWS: Suspect in rape of woman in Central Park arrested
She says she'll provide any updates when she can.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip