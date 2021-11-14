Wall Township High School to offer mental health services following hazing scandal

By Eyewitness News
NJ high school offers mental health services following hazing scandal

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A hazing scandal involving a New Jersey high school football team has prompted the school district to bring in mental health professionals.

Wall Township High School says they have partnered with the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County and will bring in a team of health professionals to work directly with students and staff members who need support.

"A team from the MHA of MC will begin working with Wall High School on Monday," Superintendent Tracy Handerhan said.

This comes after reports that half a dozen members of the football team hazed a younger player in the locker room and used a broomstick in the assault.
In a letter to parents, the superintendent addressed the incident while also saying that a lot of the information being shared on social media and through news organizations are false and "grounded in rumor."

"I am aware of many social media posts and media reports that are grounded in rumor," Handerhan said. "This circulation of misinformation is compounding an already difficult and challenging situation. Contributing to this type of messaging is hurtful to the students, school community, and to the greater Wall Township community."

She says she'll provide any updates when she can.


