Shooting reported outside Nationals Park; game suspended

We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

WASHINGTON -- A shooting was reported outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., the team tweeted on Saturday night.The Nationals said that the shooting was reported outside the Third Base Gate during their game with the San Diego Padres.The game has been suspended.Fans were encouraged to exit the ballpark via the centerfield and right field gates.The Nationals said they are working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.