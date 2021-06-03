Man charged with DWI after driving on to school field full of students in Nassau County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10738581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say Edward Coghlan, 73, first struck another car in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Ocean Avenue in East Rockaway.

The moment an alleged drunk driver barrels through a school fence and drives all over a school yard in East Rockaway. School officials rounded up 70-80 young students in 1st and 2nd grade, to keep them safe. The driver, Edward Coghlan’s blood alcohol level, twice the legal limit. pic.twitter.com/yYkHEV9KcO — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) June 3, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10730143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city's six zones have been updated to include new data and more accurately define areas prone to flooding.

EAST ROCKAWAY, Nassau County (WABC) -- A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly driving drunk into a school field full of students in Nassau County.Police say Edward Coghlan, 73, first struck another car in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Ocean Avenue in East Rockaway.It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.When Coghlan drove off, the other driver began following him.Coghlan then crashed his 2004 Lincoln sedan through a metal chain link fence at the Rhame Avenue Elementary School, drove across the field, and fled.Some 80 students and several staff members were on the field at the time.The staff quickly rushed the students back inside the school.Fortunately, no one was injured.Responding Fourth Precinct Officers were able to locate Coughlan as he was driving on West Boulevard and placed him into custody without further incident.Coghlan is charged with DWI, two counts of criminal mischief 4th degree, reckless endangerment 2nd degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.The East Rockaway School District sent a letter to parents saying:"Dear East Rockaway Families,"At approximately 12:42 today at the Rhame Avenue School, a car driven by an unknown individual crashed through the fence onto the school field on Rhame Avenue. Due to the immediate actions of the school staff who were supervising the playground, students were immediately directed off the field and brought into the building. No students were near the car and no students were injured or in danger. The individual drove across the field apparently searching for an exit and finally exited the field. The police have apprehended and arrested the driver and he will be charged."I repeat that all children are safe and no children were harmed. I commend and thank the swift actions of the Rhame Ave. staff who were present and took action to protect our students. We are grateful for their actions."Any students who were outside and may have viewed this incident will be counseled and supported by our school staff and faculty. Thank you to the Fourth Precinct for their swift action in apprehending the individual."----------