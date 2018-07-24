Police officer saves man from being struck by oncoming train in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

A Perth Amboy police officer saved a man from being hit by a train.

Eyewitness News
PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Dramatic body-cam footage shows a New Jersey police officer's frantic effort to save a man from being hit by a train.

Perth Amboy Officer Kyle Savoia ran about 200 yards and screamed at the man, who was laying face down on the tracks as a train was approaching.

The man jumped out of the way with no time to spare with the train bearing down on him.

The disoriented man could be heard on camera thanking the officer and crying.

He's now being evaluated at the hospital.

Savoia responded after getting a call about a man who had fallen asleep on the railroad tracks just south of the Perth Amboy New Jersey Transit station.

"He didn't answer why he was on the tracks but he did explain to me he had a rough patch of a few days," said Savoia.

The rookie officer has spent seven months on the job. His father and grandfather were also police officers.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trainsrescuePerth AmboyMiddlesex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital from California home
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Man missing after trying to save swimmer in Hudson River
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's gallbladder removal
Driver in Brooklyn threatened, then dragged in road rage fight
Secretly recorded discussion between Trump and Cohen released
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
4 CT day care workers arrested in abuse investigation
Couple detained while visiting family at Fort Drum free on bond
More News