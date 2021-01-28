Water main break floods homes, cars in Long Island City, Queens

The main broke just after 4 a.m. Thursday on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City.
The break flooded a 2-block long section of the boulevard, from 41st Avenue to 43rd Avenue, with water and sewage.
One vehicle driving on Vernon Boulevard stopped in the water, and the driver had to be helped by firefighters.
Residents of the nearby Queensbridge Houses said they are waking up with no water.
Eyewitness News is told DEP crews are on site and are in the process of shutting off the water to the area.
Vernon Boulevard was shut down in both directions approaching the scene.
This breaking news story will be updated.
