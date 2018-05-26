Crews responded to the scene of a water main break that sent water into the streets in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan Saturday morning.The FDNY received a call at about 5:15 a.m. about the break at 418 West 56th Street and Ninth Avenue, a few blocks from Carnegie Hall. Con Ed and the DEP were called to the scene.City workers ultimately shut off the water flow to the broken pipe, and firefighters searched nearby basements.The FDNY says one person was taken to a hospital after slipping on stairs at a high school on West 56th Street.The city Department of Environmental Protection says its crews are investigating the break.----------