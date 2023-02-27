City of Hoboken distributing water after large water main break, schools dismissed early

The city of Hoboken is distributing water to residents at seven locations

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large water main broke Monday afternoon impacting water pressure in Hoboken citywide.

A construction crew working on an unrelated project struck a water main on Observer Highway and Madison Street.

The Hoboken Public School District had an emergency 1 p.m. dismissal with no Passport to Learning and no after-school activities other than the Boys Basketball State Final Game at Newark Tech, according to a district spokesperson.

Newark Street is closed from Grove Street to Henderson Street while crews work to restore water pressure.

Water will be available at seven locations starting at 4:30 p.m.

HUMC

220 Adams Street

221 Jackson Street

Fox Hills

4th and Harrison Streets

Columbian Towers

Stevens' Wesley Howe Center

All drivers entering Hoboken via Jersey Avenue will be re-routed south on Grove Street until the main is isolated.

There is no boil water advisory in effect. Commuters should expect delays in the area.

