City of Hoboken distributing water after large water main break, schools dismissed early

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large water main broke Monday afternoon impacting water pressure in Hoboken citywide.
A construction crew working on an unrelated project struck a water main on Observer Highway and Madison Street.
The Hoboken Public School District had an emergency 1 p.m. dismissal with no Passport to Learning and no after-school activities other than the Boys Basketball State Final Game at Newark Tech, according to a district spokesperson.
Newark Street is closed from Grove Street to Henderson Street while crews work to restore water pressure.
Water will be available at seven locations starting at 4:30 p.m.
All drivers entering Hoboken via Jersey Avenue will be re-routed south on Grove Street until the main is isolated.
There is no boil water advisory in effect. Commuters should expect delays in the area.
