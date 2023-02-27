  • Full Story
City of Hoboken distributing water after large water main break, schools dismissed early

The city of Hoboken is distributing water to residents at seven locations

Monday, February 27, 2023 9:28PM
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large water main broke Monday afternoon impacting water pressure in Hoboken citywide.

A construction crew working on an unrelated project struck a water main on Observer Highway and Madison Street.

The Hoboken Public School District had an emergency 1 p.m. dismissal with no Passport to Learning and no after-school activities other than the Boys Basketball State Final Game at Newark Tech, according to a district spokesperson.

Newark Street is closed from Grove Street to Henderson Street while crews work to restore water pressure.

Water will be available at seven locations starting at 4:30 p.m.

  • HUMC
  • 220 Adams Street
  • 221 Jackson Street
  • Fox Hills
  • 4th and Harrison Streets
  • Columbian Towers
  • Stevens' Wesley Howe Center

    • All drivers entering Hoboken via Jersey Avenue will be re-routed south on Grove Street until the main is isolated.

    There is no boil water advisory in effect. Commuters should expect delays in the area.

