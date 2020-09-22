Crews repairing 2 broken water mains in Jersey City, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Broken water mains caused some trouble for customers and commuters in Jersey City Tuesday morning.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed crews working to repair two breaks in the city's downtown area.

One was located at Brunswick Avenue between Montgomery Street and Christopher Columbus Avenue.

The other was at Brunswick Avenue between Bright Street and Newark Avenue.

SUEZ Water said customers in the area may experience low or no water pressure.

