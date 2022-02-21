Rescue workers save person stranded at base of waterfall in Paterson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11580215" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports from Queens where a man was stabbed in the latest incidence of violence inside the subway system.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A person was rescued after they got stuck on a rock at the bottom of Paterson Great Falls on Monday morning.The national historic park is known for its 77-foot waterfall into the Passaic River.The person was stranded on the rock, shivering, as a rescue boat attached to a rope on shore was able to reach the person.The victim was brought aboard by rescuers and brought to shore.They then had the person lay on a backboard to get taken out of the area.It's not yet known how the person got stuck.Their condition did not appear to be life-threatening.----------