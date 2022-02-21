Rescue workers save person stranded at base of waterfall in Paterson

The national historic park is known for its 77-foot waterfall into the Passaic River.
The person was stranded on the rock, shivering, as a rescue boat attached to a rope on shore was able to reach the person.
The victim was brought aboard by rescuers and brought to shore.
They then had the person lay on a backboard to get taken out of the area.
It's not yet known how the person got stuck.
Their condition did not appear to be life-threatening.
RELATED | Man stabbed inside Kew Gardens, Queens subway station during attempted robbery
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube