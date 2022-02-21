Rescue workers save person stranded at base of waterfall in Paterson

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Person rescued from base of Paterson Great Falls

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A person was rescued after they got stuck on a rock at the bottom of Paterson Great Falls on Monday morning.

The national historic park is known for its 77-foot waterfall into the Passaic River.

The person was stranded on the rock, shivering, as a rescue boat attached to a rope on shore was able to reach the person.

The victim was brought aboard by rescuers and brought to shore.

They then had the person lay on a backboard to get taken out of the area.



It's not yet known how the person got stuck.

Their condition did not appear to be life-threatening.

RELATED | Man stabbed inside Kew Gardens, Queens subway station during attempted robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports from Queens where a man was stabbed in the latest incidence of violence inside the subway system.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonwater rescuerescue
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 men steal nearly $50K in goods in 10 Fridge No More burglaries
Mayor Adams' subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
Pedestrian's leg severed in hit and run; Officers apply tourniquets
COVID Updates: CDC could update mask guidance this week
Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Unvaccinated people still account for most COVID deaths
Show More
AccuWeather: Milder with early clouds, late sun
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
As mandates are lifted, high-risk & disabled Americans feel forgotten
Kindness earns 11-year-old Kid of the Year honors
SUNY Potsdam student found shot to death near campus
More TOP STORIES News