3 men struck by lightning in Queens, expected to survive

Candace McCowan has more on the men's conditions.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Three men are recovering Wednesday after they were struck by lightning in a pair of incidents on Tuesday. Two of the victims were struck on a soccer field at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

According to police, two men were struck while playing soccer in a field near the Queens Zoo in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

"Thunder just went boom! And I felt it," said Andrew Graneros, a witness. "I stopped everything I was doing. As you turn around you just see two guys laying on the floor and see a guy running towards us call the police call the police!"

One of the men, 30, is in critical condition with burns and the other, 42, is listed in serious but stable condition.

A third man was struck by lightning about four miles away, at the corner of Baisley Boulevard and 155th Street in Jamaica. The 33-year-old victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The strikes occurred as a line of strong storms moved through the New York City area.


Heavy amounts of rain came down quickly during the storm, leaving some flash flooding in Rego Park where water rushed up onto the sidewalk.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday.

