AccuWeather: A stray shower

Sunday
Warmer blend with a high of 78.
Monday
A few PM showers. High of 74.
Tuesday
Rather warm with a high of 80.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms. High of 72.
Thursday
Bright and breezy with a high of 67.
Friday
Rain possible. High of 61.
Saturday
Shower chance with a high of 63.
RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.