AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Warnings in effect

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash Flood Warnings are in effect until early Friday as storms make their way through the area.

Friday will be warm and humid with a chance of some thunderstorms.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Friday
Warm and humid with a high of 84.

Saturday
Drier heat with a high of 87.

Sunday

Sunny and hot with a high of 89.
Monday
More sun with a high of 86.

Tuesday
More humid with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Steamy sun with a high of 92.

Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 90.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
