AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Warnings in effect

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash Flood Warnings are in effect until early Friday as storms make their way through the area.
Friday will be warm and humid with a chance of some thunderstorms.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Warm and humid with a high of 84.
Saturday
Drier heat with a high of 87.
Sunday
Sunny and hot with a high of 89.
Monday
More sun with a high of 86.
Tuesday
More humid with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Steamy sun with a high of 92.
Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 90.
