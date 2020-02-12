AccuWeather Alert: Frozen Friday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says the cold blast will be a prelude to a potential significant winter storm late in the weekend into next week.
Friday
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter and Blustery with a high of 23.
Saturday
Frigid sun with a high of 28.
Sunday
Possible snow late in the day and at night. High 30.
Monday
Snow, ice and rain! High 34.
Tuesday
Snow to flurries. High 34.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 36.
Thursday
Mostly sunny. High 38.
