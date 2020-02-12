weather

AccuWeather Alert: Gusty evening showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday we'll see some sun followed by clouds, before increasing winds and heavy rain show up late.

Sunday
Gusty PM showers with a high of 59.

Monday
Quite windy. High 53.

Tuesday
Blustery and chillier with a high 48.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 42.

Thursday
Still cool with a high of 46.

Friday
Milder blend. High of 54.

Saturday
Mild sun and cloud with a high of 56.

