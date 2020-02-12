NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday is an AccuWeather Alert day as heavy rain and strong winds will impact the Tri-State area for much of the day.
Try to avoid traveling, but if you do have to go somewhere give yourself lots of extra time.
RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain & strong winds with a high of 63.
Tuesday
Chillier wind. High of 56.
Wednesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 44.
Thursday
Near normal. High of 51.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 50.
Saturday
Watching the coast. High of 51
Sunday
Rain east? with a high of 46.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain & strong winds
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News