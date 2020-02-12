weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain & strong winds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday is an AccuWeather Alert day as heavy rain and strong winds will impact the Tri-State area for much of the day.

Try to avoid traveling, but if you do have to go somewhere give yourself lots of extra time.

Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain & strong winds with a high of 63.

Tuesday
Chillier wind. High of 56.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 44.

Thursday
Near normal. High of 51.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 50.

Saturday
Watching the coast. High of 51

Sunday
Rain east? with a high of 46.

