AccuWeather Alert: Holiday weekend starts off wet

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday starts off cloudy and cool with rain developing in the afternoon. Rain of varying intensity will continue overnight.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Friday night with some minor flooding expecte.


Occasional rain and drizzle will linger into Saturday morning.

Friday
Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.

Saturday
Raw with morning rain. High 58.

Sunday
Cool and damp. High 60.


Monday
Best bet. High 70.

Tuesday
Nice. High 76.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 77.

Thursday
Chance of a t-storm. High 78.


