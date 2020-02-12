weather

AccuWeather Alert: Light snow/mix

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Light snow and a mix of precipitation will continue across the Tri-State on Friday.

You'll find the latest snowfall totals for the region here.

Friday
Light mix with a high of 36.

Saturday
Biting wind with a high of 36.
Sunday
Calmer chill. High 36.

Monday
Snow or rain. High 39.

Tuesday
Partly sunny. High 42.

Wednesday
Partly sunny, milder. High 48.

Thursday
Chance of rain. High 48.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Here's how much snow has fallen so far
SNOW STREAM LIVE: Winter storm arrives
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
NJ, NY bracing for ice storm impact
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how much snow has fallen so far
Several injured in gas explosion at NYC home
'Making up for lost time': Mother Nature blanketing NJ with snow
Snow falling across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
Share snow photos and videos here!
Ted Cruz said he was escorting daughters to Mexico amid storm
Man arrested for allegedly shoving woman to ground outside bakery
Show More
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life | LIVE
Mayor on governor's alleged threats: 'That's classic Andrew Cuomo'
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
MTA approves bridge, tunnel toll hikes, delays transit fare increase
Former Sen. Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer
More TOP STORIES News