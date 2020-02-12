weather

AccuWeather Alert: Powerful thunderstorms hit Tri-State

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Clouds breaking for a bit of sun; humid with a few thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will remain unsettled with some scattered showers as the storm front departs, paving the way for a brighter weekend.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for New York City and parts of the Tri-State.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for most of the Tri-State.

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Friday
Stays unsettled. High 76.

Saturday
Much warmer. High 88.

Sunday
Sunny and hot. High 90.

Monday
More humid. High 90.

Tuesday
Still steamy. High of 90.

Wednesday
T-storm chance. High of 91.

Thursday
Drier heat. High of 88.

