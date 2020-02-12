weather

AccuWeather Alert: Rain turns to snow

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- AccuWeather Alert: Thursday will be cloudy with rain arriving in the morning and getting heavier as the day goes on.

Thursday night will be increasingly windy and will turn sharply colder as the rain changes to wet snow overnight.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for PM rain ending as snow? High 50.

Friday
AccuWeather Alert for possible snow early, then some sun. High of 40.

Saturday
First day of spring! Bright but chilly with a high of 48.

Sunday
Much milder. High of 58.

Monday
Sunny and nice with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Still mild. High of 62.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 58.

