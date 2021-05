AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings, watches issued

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg is tracking severe thunderstorms that could bring heavy winds and damage across the Tri-State.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings are now in effect for parts of New York and New Jersey. A watch remains in effect elsewhere.Any storm could be strong and gusty, mainly north of the city.Wednesday night's Yankees-Blue Jays game was postponed due to the incoming storms and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Thursday beginning at 4 p.m.Breezy and drier. High 82.Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.Cloudy and cool. High of 62.Still cool. High 63.Some rain possible. High 70.Clouds and sun. High 76.Chance of a shower. High 77.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app