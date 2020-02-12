weather

AccuWeather Alert: Storm warnings, watches issued

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuTrack Radar: Tracking the storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings are now in effect for parts of New York and New Jersey. A watch remains in effect elsewhere.

Any storm could be strong and gusty, mainly north of the city.

Wednesday night's Yankees-Blue Jays game was postponed due to the incoming storms and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Thursday beginning at 4 p.m.

Check here for the specific alerts from the National Weather Service

Lee Goldberg is tracking severe thunderstorms that could bring heavy winds and damage across the Tri-State.



WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android





Thursday
Breezy and drier. High 82.

Friday
Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.

Saturday

Cloudy and cool. High of 62.

Sunday
Still cool. High 63.

Monday
Some rain possible. High 70.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun. High 76.

Wednesday
Chance of a shower. High 77.

