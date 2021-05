AccuWeather Alert: Storm watches issued

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for New York City and much of the Tri-State area into tonight.Any storm could be strong and gusty, mainly north of the city.AccuWeather Alert for steamy conditions, PM storm. High of 90.Still warm with a high of 82.Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.Cloudy and cool. High of 62.Clouds and sun. High 69.A bit milder. High 75.Sun and a storm. High 76.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app