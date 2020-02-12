AccuWeather Alert: Storm watches issued

Any storm could be strong and gusty, mainly north of the city.
Check here for the specific alerts from the National Weather Service
WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for steamy conditions, PM storm. High of 90.
Thursday
Still warm with a high of 82.
Friday
Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.
Saturday
Cloudy and cool. High of 62.
Sunday
Clouds and sun. High 69.
Monday
A bit milder. High 75.
Tuesday
Sun and a storm. High 76.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV