AccuWeather Alert: Storm watches issued

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for New York City and much of the Tri-State area into tonight.

Any storm could be strong and gusty, mainly north of the city.

Check here for the specific alerts from the National Weather Service

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for steamy conditions, PM storm. High of 90.

Thursday
Still warm with a high of 82.

Friday
Cooler with PM rain. High of 67.

Saturday

Cloudy and cool. High of 62.

Sunday
Clouds and sun. High 69.

Monday
A bit milder. High 75.

Tuesday
Sun and a storm. High 76.

